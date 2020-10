Winchester, Va. (WDVM) — The city of oWinchester held a candlelight vigil at Jim Barnett Park for Kevin Riley who was shot on Wednesday.

His sister Crystal Pruitt organized the event since Thursday to let everyone grieve for the loss of life. Crystal spoke about the laughter he brought to the community by saying, “He was like an uncle to everyone.”

More than one hundred people came out in memory of Kevin — offering flowers and balloons to honor a man taken to soon.