Vienna’s Cedar Lane to close for the next six months

VIENNA, Va. (WDVM) — Cedar Lane will be closed between Cottage Street and Hilltop Road for six months while the Virginia Department of Transportation reconstructs the bridge over I-66. Construction started Friday.

V-DOT says it’s taking advantage of summer closings on Metro’s Orange Line and closing the roadway completely to finish the project faster. Closing the roadway entirely is saving crews about a year and a half of work. Crews will also be working during the nighttime hours, starting Friday night at 10:00.

“There will be demolition of the existing bridge and in portions of the bridge that fall over 66, we have to do that demo at night when we can shut down traffic underneath it on 66,” said spokesperson Michelle Holland. “So that could result in some noise for neighbors but it will be very short term.”

Drivers can follow detours using Gallows Road. The Fairfax Connector, which uses that route, will be offering free bus rides and expanded bus service. Pedestrians and bicyclists will also have a detour over sidewalks and shared paths.