Vienna townhouse fire leaves two people without a home

Courtesy of the Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department.

VIENNA, Va. (WDVM) — Two people are without a home in Vienna after a townhouse fire on Wednesday afternoon.

Fairfax County Fire and Rescue responded to the 400 block of Council Drive NE around 12:15 p.m. When units arrived at the two-story middle townhouse unit, smoke was visible from the roof.

Crews quickly extinguished a fire in the second-floor bedroom and there were no injuries. Fire investigators determined the fire was accidental.

Damages were just under $150,000.

