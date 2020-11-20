Vienna town council approves CARES Act funds for residents and businesses

VIENNA, Va. (WDVM) — Businesses and residents can look forward to some relief who have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Officials said this is one step to helping those in need.

Vienna Town Council approved up to $105,000 in CARES Act funding that will provide assistance with housing and utility payments for residents who are not earning more than 60% of the area income and businesses who have had financial hardships.

Natalie Monkou, Economic Development Manager said, “We want to provide targeted funding for individuals that are strictly and historically at risk when it comes to being able to get through the pandemic. This emergency situation that’s going on has definitely tightened up budgets and we understand expenses are high. Although this CARES Act is not enough we hope that it really does help those who are in need.”

$100,000 in assistance will be provided via direct payments for housing expenses, gas, and electric bills according to officials.