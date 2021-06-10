Vienna Police investigate early morning shooting

TOWN OF VIENNA, Va. (WDVM) — The Town of Vienna Police are investigating a shooting that happened early this morning.

Officers were dispatched to the 100 block of Patrick Street Southeast and discovered a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. The man was transported to a local hospital in life-threatening condition.

Authorities said they interviewed several witnesses on the scene and Fairfax County Police are also assisting with additional resources.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Vienna Police Department at 703-255-6366.

This is a developing story and will be updated.