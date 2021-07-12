Vienna police ask for public assistance regarding car thefts

VIENNA, Va. (WDVM) — “Click and lock it with a key.” That’s what Juan Vazquez from the Vienna Police Department has to say when it comes to asking for the public’s help on cracking down on car thefts

Vienna police are advising residents to lock their car doors and remove any valuable items and keys. But the main thing they urge residents to do is to report any suspicious activity. According to police, it makes it easier when residents provide them with any form of footage to better crack down on cases.

“We want everything recorded, it’s so much easier to do our jobs that way. That’s the big message I would say, if we can add more of those cameras do it and please send us videos when you see anything, just not look at it at home and say someone did this to my car, but it’s not important. It is important send it to us,” Vazquez said.

Police said Fairfax county has seen an uptick in car thefts and although they don’t know the reason why, the changing of season’s does play a big factor.