Vienna Oktoberfest returning for 13th year

VIENNA, Va. (WDVM) — Oktoberfest is returning to Church St. in Vienna for its 13th year, including music, shopping, food and drinks from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday Oct. 2.

The festival will also include kids’ activities and locally sourced beer and wine.

All ages are welcome and admission is free.

Vienna’s 2021 Oktoberfest will feature:

Live entertainment on three stages: Main Stage, Kid’s Stage, Acoustic Stage

Beer/Wine/German Food Garden featuring the Caboose Brewing Company

Beer and Multinational Food offerings located on Mill Street

Free kids activities, games and entertainment on the Town Green

Business Expo Showcase

Vendor Marktplatz (Marketplace)

In the past, the festival has drawn crowds of 20,000 to 30,000 attendees, according to the Vienna Business Association.

Proceeds from Oktoberfest benefit the VBA Foundation, which supports organizations in the area.

For more information on vendors and entertainment and parking and commuting, visit the Vienna Oktoberfest website.

