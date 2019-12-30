Vienna man charged with homicide after fatal stabbing

Virginia

Fairfax County police say they were called to a home on Edgelea Road around 8:30 a.m.

VIENNA, Va. (WDVM) — A man is dead and another is in custody after a stabbing in Vienna on Sunday morning.

Fairfax County police say they were called to a home on Edgelea Road around 8:30 a.m. They found Mohammed Hemmatian, 61, with a stab wound. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Police have arrested Adbulloi Toshpulodzoda, 27, and charged him with murder.

Both Hemmatian and Toshpulodzoda lived at the home where the stabbing happened.

