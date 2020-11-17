Vienna man charged for shooting, killing son at Lorton gun range

LORTON, Va. (WDVM) — Fairfax County Police say they arrested and charged a Vienna man for a shooting that took place last Friday night in the parking lot of a Lorton gun range.

Police say the man, identified as Ajay Srivastav, 63, shot his son in a parked car and then shot himself. Both men were transported to a hospital, where the son, identified as Varun Srivastav, 23, was pronounced dead.

Police say Ajay Srivastav was released from the hospital after being treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Ajay Srivastav was released before his son was pronounced dead, and is currently charged with aggravated malicious wounding and firearm use in the commission of a felony.

Police say following an autopsy yesterday, The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner ruled Varun Srivastav’s death a homicide. Police expect Ajay Srivastav’s charges to be amended to reflect his son’s death.

Ajay Srivastav is currently being held without bond at the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center.

Police say there is still an ongoing investigation as detectives continue to examine evidence and interview witnesses.