Vienna man arrested for fatal hit-and-run crash

RESTON, Va. (WDVM) – A Vienna man was arrested Friday, December 3, in connection to a fatal hit-and-run crash that happened on September 1 in Reston, Virginia.

24-year-old Carlos Alexander Torres, Jr. of Vienna was arrested and charged with felony hit-and-run, involuntary manslaughter and driving with no operator’s license.

According to Fairfax County Police, Torres fled the scene of the crash on foot after he ran a red light near Fairfax County Parkway and Walnut Branch Road. Torres crashed a family member’s vehicle, a Chevrolet SUV, into the car of 37-year-old Andrew Willingham. Willingham was pronounced dead after being transported to a local hospital.

During the investigation, officers said they obtained warrants on Sept. 16 to locate Torres. On Friday, detectives received information about Torres’s location. He was tracked by detectives and the U.S. Marshalls Task Force, where he was found at a worksite in Montgomery County, police said.

Torres was taken into custody and is being held at the Montgomery County Adult Detention Center until he is extradited to Fairfax County.

Police said alcohol may have contributed to the crash.