Vienna launches ‘Business Bootcamp’ for entrepreneurs, small business owners

The initative is to help small businesses in the area continue to grow.

VIENNA, Va. (WDVM) — The Town of Vienna announced a free, new series for small business owners in the area.

The four-week course will provide expertise and support to small businesses to enhance their operations and longevity. The series will feature business professionals from across the d-m-v to teach a variety of topics, from marketing, to finance and more. The program is specifically targeted at new entrepreneurs and small business owners in Fairfax County.



“What we found out, especially through the navigation of the health crisis, that there might have been operational gaps that entrepreneurs might have discovered,” said Natalie Monkou, Business Development Manager for Arlington Economic Development. “This is just continued education and also an opportunity to network with other business owners.”

Previously, Vienna implemented other business growth strategies, such as creating an economic development strategy and the “Shop & Stroll” initiative.

Registration for the classes will close on April 11.