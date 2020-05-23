Vienna, Fairfax Fire & Rescue honor commissioned Coast Guard officers

Two Madison High School alumni are heading to the North Atlantic and the Eastern Pacific.

VIENNA, Va. (WDVM) — Two Madison High School alumni are heading to the North Atlantic and the Eastern Pacific as U.S. Coast Guard Officers.

The pair just graduated from the United States Coast Guard Academy and received their commissions. Earlier this week members of the Vienna Fire Department and the Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department sent their well wishes with a drive-by salute.

The Coast Guard Academy’s class of 2020 – the largest graduating class in the academy’s history – graduated on Wednesday afternoon via virtual commencement.

