Vienna begins construction on new police headquarters

VIENNA, Va. (WDVM) — Vienna has begun construction on new police headquarters to better meet the needs of officers and the public.

The department’s current station was built in 1994. As the department staff has grown, officials said it does not meet their needs when it comes to storage areas, parking, and adequate space for female officers. Officials say the new station will also bring them up to date with the latest technology.

A key new feature will be a 1,500-square-foot space for community meetings, officer training, police-taught courses, voting, overflow seating for public meetings, cable broadcasting, and an emergency operations center, if necessary

Juan Vazquez, Public Information Officer said, “We need a room to be able to engage with the community. We have to have classes of women’s self-defense classes or scan lectures or any type of training that officers have to have. Right now we have to find space somewhere and some institution to do those things. We don’t have any way to engage in our community in our facility. We don’t even have interview rooms.”

According to officials, the Town Council purchased the church property last September for $5.5 million and the police department is moving some of its operations there while the new station is built. Officers’ weights and exercise equipment were positioned along the walls of the gym where post-ceremony socializing occurred.

Officials said if everything runs smoothly the project will take up to two years to complete.