Video of woman harassing black soldiers goes viral on TikTok

FORT BELVOIR, Va. (WDVM) — Video is going viral on the social media platform TikTok, of a white woman harassing black soldiers at a Fort Belvoir IHOP.

On April 19th, four soldiers went to an IHOP for lunch, where an unidentified woman offered to pay for their meals by leaving cash on their table. What started as a seemingly kind gesture — a woman paying for soldier’s food — took a turn for the worst, when the woman returned to retrieve the money, reportedly claiming the soldiers stole the cash.

The woman began harassing the soldiers, yelling expletives and racist remarks. One soldier caught it all on camera.

The soldiers exited the restaurant after the incident and reported the encounter to their chain of command.