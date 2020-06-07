VIDEO: Fairfax County officer charged, dept. reviewing use of force

DISCLAIMER: We should warn you that some may find the above body worn camera footage troubling.

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — A Fairfax County Police officer faces several charges after using was the department called “unacceptable force” while officers tried to de-escalate a situation Friday.

Officer Tyler Timberlake is charged with three counts of misdemeanor assault and battery. He has been with the department for eight years.

FCPD says the incident in question happened around 1:30 p.m. Friday afternoon, involving a man in crisis wandering around.

In the body-worn camera footage, the man can be heard shouting for help and later says he is unable to breathe after being hit with a taser and taken to the ground.

The department said in a statement, “the actions of the officer clearly exceeded the boundaries of law, policy and professionalism. As part of the department’s internal investigation, Timberlake and other involved officers were immediately relieved of their law enforcement duties as police officers and placed on administrative leave.”

This story will be updated.