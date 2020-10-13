VIDEO: Bailey’s Crossroads shooting under investigation

BAILEY’S CROSSROADS, Va. (WDVM) — Fairfax County Police have released new video of a shooting in the Bailey’s Crossroads area early Sunday morning.

Police say it happened around 1:19 a.m. along George Mason Dr near the Build America Plaza. Officers responded to the scene after receiving reports of shots fired in the area.

Later that night, Arlington County Police found a man with a gunshot wound near I-395 and the Boundary Channel Drive exit, and learned that he was a victim from the Bailey’s Crossroads shooting. He was treated at a hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

In Washington D.C., police say another victim from the shooting sought treatment for injuries at a D.C. hospital.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Fairfax County Police Major Crimes Bureau at 703-246-7800.