VIDEO: Bailey’s Crossroads shooting under investigation

Virginia

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BAILEY’S CROSSROADS, Va. (WDVM) — Fairfax County Police have released new video of a shooting in the Bailey’s Crossroads area early Sunday morning.

Police say it happened around 1:19 a.m. along George Mason Dr near the Build America Plaza. Officers responded to the scene after receiving reports of shots fired in the area.

Later that night, Arlington County Police found a man with a gunshot wound near I-395 and the Boundary Channel Drive exit, and learned that he was a victim from the Bailey’s Crossroads shooting. He was treated at a hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

In Washington D.C., police say another victim from the shooting sought treatment for injuries at a D.C. hospital.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Fairfax County Police Major Crimes Bureau at 703-246-7800.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News Headlines

Stay Connected

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News

Trending Stories