Victim dead after weekend shooting

MANASSAS, Va. (WDVM) — The victim in a shooting that took place in Manassas on Saturday died because of his injuries on Monday, police said.

Police said that officers first responded to the 13500 block of Bradford Lane in Manassas around 5:50 p.m. to investigate a shooting. The investigation found that the 49-year-old victim and the suspect were in an argument in the home.

The suspect, Lisa Gaye Myers, then went into a bedroom to get a gun. She then shot the victim.

Myers has been arrested and charged.