Veterinarians “pay it forward” to Loudoun animal welfare organizations

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — Five of Loudoun’s animal welfare organizations were gifted a combined $11,200 thanks to the county’s veterinarians and the Pay-it-Forward Fund. The PAW Fund was founded by veterinary cardiologist Bill Tyrrell, an extension of the Community Foundation for Loudoun and Northern Fauquier Counties.

“Although that sounds like a lot of money, unfortunately, it’s just a drop in the bucket with the need that we have here within our area, especially with COVID at this point in time,” Tyrrell said.

The Life Centre Emergency & Specialty Veterinary Hospital, CVCA Cardiac Care for Pets, the Old Mill Veterinary Hospital, the Animal Medical Center of Cascades, Towne Animal Clinic, and Vienna’s Dawn and Brian Kennealy contributed to the grant.

“We never want to see a situation where someone is having difficulty making decisions about feeding their family versus feeding their pet or providing medical care for their family versus providing medical care for their pet when it might be in need,” said Tyrrell.

Recipients include: