Vertical farm creates jobs in Fairfax County

FAIRFAX, Va. (WDVM) — Beanstalk, an indoor vertical farming start-up, will create 29 new jobs and invest more than $2 million to significantly expand production and relocate within Fairfax County.

The company’s new facility will produce a variety of pesticide-free leafy greens and specialty herbs year-round using proprietary hydroponic growing technology, achieving annual sales of over $5 million in the next three years. Beanstalk sells its fresh salad mixes and fresh-cut herbs through national grocery retailers, Northern Virginia farmers markets, and its on-site retail store.

“We are always looking for innovative investments to move our economy forward in Fairfax County,” said Fairfax County Board of Supervisors Chairman, Jeffrey McKay. “Beanstalk’s new facility will not only bring new jobs to the community, but it also is a creative solution to using advancements in technology to increase access to fresh food options.”

Alexandria native Jack Ross developed Beanstalk’s automated production system to efficiently grow plants in a dense, palletized format. Using this technology, the company can produce food four times as efficiently as traditional hydroponic farming.