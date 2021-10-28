VEC outage to start Monday amid unemployment system upgrades

RICHMOND, Va. (WFXR) — A major upgrade to Virginia’s unemployment system is scheduled to get underway next week.

According to the Virginia Employment Commission (VEC), the current system will shut down at 5 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 1 in order to implement the new Virginia Unemployment Insurance System (VUIS).

This means customers will not be able to file new or reopened claims, ask questions through the telephone system, or use the VEC tax system beginning Monday evening. There is no word on exactly how long it will take to change over to the new system, but the VEC expects it to last several days.

However, appeals functions — including filing an appeal through the VEC website, participating in a scheduled appeal hearing, and registering a telephone number for an upcoming appeal hearing — will not be interrupted during this period, officials say.

In order to avoid delayed payments, the VEC encourages customers to file and/or certify weekly claims for this week by 2 p.m. on Monday.

For more information about the VEC system changeover and the features for VUIS, follow this link.