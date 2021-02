As the temperature drops continues to drop, the Virginia Department of Transportation is warning drivers to stay home due to the icy road conditions.

VIRGINIA (WDVM) — As the temperature drops continue to drop, the Virginia Department of Transportation is warning drivers to stay home due to the icy road conditions.

Virginia State Police has responded to 143 disabled or stuck vehicles and 283 traffic crashes across the state from midnight to around 5 p.m.

Dominion Energy is also asking for patience as they respond to fallen tree limbs and downed power lines.