VDOT urges drivers to prepare for more winter weather

CHANTILLY, Va. (WDVM) — VDOT urges motorists to prepare for more winter weather as another storm could bring 2-to-4 inches of snow to the area.

As the region continues to deal with the aftermath of Monday’s snowstorm and prepare for more, the Virginia Department of Transportation is warning motorists to limit non-essential travel.

Drivers are urged not to drive during the storm and to practice extreme caution if they have to.

Teams across the commonwealth are pre-treating interstates and primary roadways ahead of potential snow, and officials say they are ready with equipment if needed.