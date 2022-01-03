VDOT reminds drivers to be cautious as road clearing may continue overnight

VIRGINIA (WDVM) — The Virginia Department of Transportation reminded residents to give crews room as they continue clearing roadways after Monday’s winter storm.

VDOT said that their crews will likely be working overnight to clear the snow and ice. They also warned that wet snow is “bringing down trees, branches and power lines.”

Anyone who doesn’t need to travel is advised to stay off the roads, and anyone who does need to drive is reminded to be wary of icy spots.

A release from VDOT also gave drivers the following tips and reminders: