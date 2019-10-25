VDOT recognized for projects involving pedestrian safety

VDOT's Assistant Director of Communications Emily Wade says VDOT used heat maps to identify high-risk areas for pedestrian safety, and developed solutions as it saw fit.

RICHMOND, Va. (WDVM) — The Federal Highway Administration has awarded the Virginia Department of Transportation two National Roadway Safety Awards for the department’s Pedestrian Safety Action Plan and its Strategic Guardrail Management Program.

The projects were evaluated on three criteria: effectiveness, innovation and efficient use of resources.

In recent years, VDOT has focused on making the Northern Virginia area “multi-modal” by working on projects that encourage roadway use by bicyclists and pedestrians, not just drivers.

VDOT’s Assistant Director of Communications Emily Wade says VDOT used heat maps to identify high-risk areas for pedestrian safety, and developed solutions as it saw fit. “Innovative tools that our teams are coming up with not only reinforces the team internally, but it also recognizes them externally and shares those best practices that can improve safety nationwide,” said Wade.