VDOT, NVTA, local politicians break ground on Route 7 widening project

VDOT and NVTA will soon be making changes to Route 7 to speed up traffic by 2024

VIENNA, Va. (WDVM) — The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) and the Northern Virginia Transportation Authority (NVTA), along with local leaders broke ground on their $252.9 million project to speed up traffic on Route 7.

State and local partners, including members of the Virginia General Assembly and Fairfax Board of Supervisors, shared their excitement at the ceremony beside Route 7 in Vienna.

Plans include the addition of a third lane in each direction in the Tysons area, shared-use paths along both sides, and making intersection, bicycle and pedestrian improvements. First on the list: a new, triple left turn from westbound Route 7 to southbound Baron Cameron Ave., slated to be finished as early as August.

“This is a project that isn’t just important to the people of Tyson’s Corner,” said Chairman of NVTA Marty Nohe. “It’s really important for the people throughout Northern Virginia and really throughout the Commonwealth.”

The entire project is scheduled for completion in the summer of 2024.

