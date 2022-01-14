VDOT Northern Virginia prepares roads ahead of Sunday snowstorm

In recent years, VDOT has focused on making the Northern Virginia area “multi-modal, by working on projects that encourage roadway use by bicyclists and pedestrians, not just drivers.

NORTHERN VIRGINIA (WDVM) — More snow is coming to Virginia, after those back-to-back storms last week, the Virginia Department of Transportation Northern Virginia (VDOT) is taking additional steps to make sure the snow is under control.

VDOT Northern VA says they will be using heavy equipment to clear the roads in more rural areas, such a Loudoun County. However, crews are asking residents to be patient as they clear nearly 14,000 miles of roads and lanes.

“One of the tools that we have in our toolbox is heavy equipment, like motor graders, to clear that,” said Ellen Kamilakis, public affairs officer for VDOT Northern Va. “The interstate has asphalt everywhere and is easy to clear, but it’s more challenging when the curvatures of the road change.”

This time, the roads will be able to be pre-treated, unlike the previous storms, where an early rainfall prevented brining. Crews are expected to complete the process on Saturday morning.

“One of the good things about this storm is that we’ve had a lead up of dry weather. It allows us to pre-treat the roads with salt brine,” said Kamilakis. “We started brining today at 9 o’clock this morning, and will likely continue overnight.”

VDOT suggests college students pack up and head back to school a day early to prevent driving in the storm. Kamilakis also recommends staying home on Sunday if possible, to allow workers to clear the snow as quickly as possible.

The snow accumulation is expected to last from Sunday afternoon through Monday morning. VDOT has some additional tips for residents:

Monitor the forecast closely and prepare to stay off roads when snowfall begins, to avoid deteriorating conditions and to allow crews room to work. Plan to avoid nonessential travel Sunday afternoon through Monday morning.

If you must drive, ensure headlights are on, drive for the conditions, and be familiar with these winter driving tips.