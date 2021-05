WINCHESTER, Va. (WDVM) — The Virginia Department of Transportation is partnering with the City of Winchester, Frederick County, and the Winchester-Frederick County Metropolitan Planning Organization to get public feedback about Route 7.

The survey can be taken until May 28 and is available on the VDOT website. It asks questions in an attempt to identify safety and operational improvements along the roadway. The survey also focuses on a 2.3-mile section of Route 7.