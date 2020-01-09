VDOT launches work on $2.5 million project in Tysons Corner

These funds will go toward improvements that will cut down congestion

VIENNA, Va. (WDVM)– The Virginia Department of Transportation received $2.5 million for maintenance of structures and bridges to reduce traffic congestion in Tysons Corner.

The project is financed by the State of Good Repair, exclusively for maintenance and bridges. These funds will go toward improvements that will cut down congestion at the corner of Route 7 and 123 in Fairfax County and the bridges that convey Route 123 over Route 7.

Officials said construction will not affect drivers during the day.

Mike Murphy, VDOT Public Information Officer said, “The long term goal of it is to ensure that these bridges, one bridge carrying north bound Route 123 and the other south bound Route 123 is to just extend the overall life of the bridges, they were built in 1965 so they’ve pretty much reach the end of the life they were designed for so this gets them back and upgrades them into tip top shape.”

Officials said the project is expected to be completed the end of this year.