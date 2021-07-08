VDOT launches new electric vehicle charging station finder

RICHMOND, Va. (WDVM) — The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) launched a new feature on its 511 application and online, allowing drivers to find electric charging stations statewide.

In the app, under map options, you’ll see a “charging station” option, allowing you to choose from four different types of electric vehicle chargers. When you select the type, the charging stations will appear on the map, letting you see how many outlets are at each station and if the stop is in service 24 hours a day.

Inside the VDOT 511 app.

Statewide Traveler Information Program Manager Scott Cowherd said VDOT hopes this new feature will help drivers across Virginia find a charging station quicker.

“We felt like this was the right opportunity, right time for us to do it, being the summer…We really feel like this is going to help the citizens because this site adds them as quickly as they are put out, so it’s in real time,” explained Cowherd.

VDOT said the charger location data is sourced from the Department of Energy, updating the browser with the latest charging station additions in real-time.

VDOT 511 can be downloaded for free from the Apple Store and can also be accessed online through an internet browser here.