VDOT introduces new initiative to combat littering

VIRGINIA (WDVM) — On Friday, the Virginia Department of Transportation announced a new initiative, using the state’s slogan, “Virginia is for lovers, not for litter.”

According to VDOT, on average, tax payers spend $3.5 million on litter cleanup annually.

“Having litter-free highways is something we should all be working toward. The first step is to ensure everyone recognizes the role they can play in preserving the beauty of our Commonwealth, which should change the mindset of littering on our roadways,” said Rob Cary, VDOT Chief Deputy Commissioner.

VDOT hopes this initiative will encourage residents to keep public places clean. By taking the “No love for litter” pledge, Virginians can do their part to keep the Commonwealth clean.