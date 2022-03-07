WINCHESTER, Va. (WDVM) The Virginia Department of Transportation is starting a huge construction project to enhance the safety of drivers during their commute.

The roughly 12.5-mile project runs from route 654 in Virginia to the West Virginia state line. The Virginia Department of Transportation says motorists should be alert for single-lane traffic and potential delays.

“To minimize the congestion, during peak commuting times there will be no eastbound lane closures from 5 am to 9 am and then no westbound lane closures from 3 pm to 7 pm,” said Sandy Myers, communications manager for VDOT.

Safety improvements include shoulder widening, guardrail replacements, and new rumble strips along the edges of the roadway.

“By widening the shoulders, you give a little more recovery room to a car or express if they leave the road, the main road surface, and that gives them a little more space to correct their driving and get back onto the main road,” said Myers.

The federal highway administration funds 90 percent of the design and construction of this project through the highway safety improvement program.

“As we know, sometimes there’s drowsy driving or distracted driving, unfortunately. When you hit the rumble strip that gives you both an auditory feedback to the vehicle,” said Myers.

The project is expected to be completed in October of this year.

In December 2021, VDOT awarded a $3.2 million construction contract to Kickin’ Asphalt Paving and Excavating, LLC of Strasburg, Virginia.