VDOE grants $12 million to VA schools for security equipment

VIRGINIA (WDVM) — The Virginia Department of Education announced schools statewide will receive grants to improve school security.
VDOE in total is granting schools $12 million, double the annual amount awarded in previous years.
According to VDOE, the grants will pay for video monitoring systems, school bus interior cameras, visitor-identification systems, and more.
In a statement, Governor Ralph Northam said, “We remain focused on supporting students and their families in navigating the pandemic and preparing for in-person learning to resume, which includes ensuring that our schools have all the necessary technology, equipment, and systems to keep everyone safe and to respond to emergencies.”
Schools statewide were awarded if they were in need of modern security equipment, if they have high numbers of offenses or if they were unable to afford upgrades.
