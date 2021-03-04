VDOE announces $1 million grant to study the COVID-19 impact on schools

RICHMOND, Va. (WDVM) — The Virginia Department of Education (VDOE) has received a $999,912 federal grant to study the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Commonwealth’s public schools.

VDOE recognizes students have experienced learning loss throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, and now, its research over a three-year-period will identify strategies to help make up for losses.

“This grant will allow us, along with our partners at UVA, to conduct research to look at where we were before the pandemic, where our students were statewide, the impact of the pandemic, and the success of our schools as they seek to recover from the pandemic and help students make up the learning loss they’ve experienced over the last year or so,” said Charles Pyle, a spokesperson for VDOE.

Researchers will be using the Virginia Longitudinal Data System, allowing them to see individual student progress and identify strategies to get them back on track.

“We know students have been impacted in very serious ways… We want to see what works in making up the ground that those students have lost,” explained Pyle.

This research will not take place overnight.

“This is going to be an ongoing process, identifying the need of students, their academic needs, their social-emotional needs, mental health needs and then over time, addressing those,” stated Pyle.

Researchers will also be studying the impact virtual learning has had on students with disabilities and what schools did to carry out their responsibility to provide special education services.