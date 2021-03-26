VDH: Vaccines expected to open to the general public during the last week of April

FILE – In this Jan. 18, 2021, file photo, a vial of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against COVID-19 is prepared at a vaccination center of the 3rd district, in Paris. (AP Photo/Francois Mori, File)

RICHMOND, Va. (WDVM) — During the Virginia Department of Health’s (VDH) Friday vaccine update, vaccine coordinator, Dr. Danny Avula said Virginia is on track to open up vaccine eligibility to the general public at the end of April.

Avula said vaccine supply was less than expected this week, especially with a decrease in Johnson & Johnson supply. Avula explained why Johnson & Johnson was far behind, only sending 49,000 doses to the Commonwealth.

“In conversations with the White House this week we heard that Johnson & Johnson did not meet their production goals for the month of March, and so didn’t get to the four million plus doses we were expecting to see this week,” said Avula.

Although supply was low this week, when Johnson & Johnson ramps up its production, VDH expects 150,000 doses each week by mid-April.

Leaders in Northern Virginia wrote a letter to Gov. Ralph Northam asking for an increase in vaccine supply last week. The letter, led by Alexandria Mayor Justin Wilson, made it clear the region could handle more supply.

“Communities like Northern Virginia and the greater Richmond area, not only do they have more people but a demographic that is more interested in getting vaccinated, so we are shifting allocations to those communities because we really are trying to get everyone to phase two,” explained Avula.

Avula said VDH realizes some communities aren’t as interested as others and is planning to have more conversations with health departments and local government about the allocation process.

“So that’s just one of the things we’ll have to clarify and also affirm. We know that there is an increased demand in this community and we can meet that through allocations,” stated Avula.

Avula also addressed concerns about other states moving to the next phase, stating that doesn’t mean their residents will be able to immediately get vaccine appointments. He said Virginia is getting the same vaccine allocations per capita as other states.

Next week, VDH expects to receive 164,000 first and second doses of Moderna and 252,000 first and second doses of Phizer.

Pharmacies will receive 208,000 vaccine doses altogether.

