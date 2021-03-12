VDH: Vaccine supply to surge at the end of April, May

RICHMOND, Va. (WDVM) — The tone set by the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) during its vaccine update on Friday was optimistic, projecting a large uptick of vaccine supply, 600,000 to 700,000 vaccines per week, toward the end of April.

President Joe Biden set a marker for states to have enough supply to vaccinate anyone who wants the vaccine by May 1. VDH believes it can easily meet that marker, potentially even a couple of weeks sooner.

“It’s very realistic that we will get through our 1B demand by mid-April. In some parts of the state, that’s going to be sooner, so we really are going to allow different parts of the state, much like we did with the 1A and 1B transition, different parts of the state will move to 1C at their own pace,” said Dr. Danny Avula, head of the VDH’s vaccine distribution efforts.

Dr. Avula said even though the health department will soon transition to a new group, individuals who are classified as 1A and 1B who decide to get their vaccine, will be prioritized.

VDH said the Johnson & Johnson rollout this past week was a great success, with positive feedback coming from many Virginians about the one-dose vaccine.

Next week, VDH expects to receive: