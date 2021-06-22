VDH releases update to COVIDWISE app

RICHMOND, Va. (WFXR) — On Tuesday, the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) announced that its free COVID-19 exposure app, COVIDWISE, now makes it easier for users to find and schedule a COVID-19 vaccine.

The new “Vax Info” button allows users to find local vaccination providers and schedule an appointment with fewer clicks.

The app now also has other valuable vaccinated-related information and resources from the VDH and the CDC.

“Virginia has reached the milestone of having 70-percent of adults with their first shot. It remains vital that more Virginians get vaccinated, and this update to COVIDWISE will make it easier than ever to find and get a shot.” M. Normal Oliver, M.D., M.A., State Health Commissioner

This new information is only available to users who have installed the COVIDWISE app. Virginia iPhone users who use COVIDWISE Express continue to benefit from exposure notifications technology but can also download the full free app from the App Store.

Users who have their smartphones set to allow automatic updates should already have received the latest version without having to do anything. The app can also be updated through the Apple and Google Play stores.

COVIDWISE alerts users if they have been in close contact with an individual who anonymously reported a positive COVID-19 test result.

The app uses Bluetooth Low Energy technology to quickly notify users who have likely been exposed to COVID-19 with the goal of reducing the risk of infection and stopping disease transition.

To learn more about the app, click here.