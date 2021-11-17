VDH partners with local libraries to distribute COVID-19 rapid at-home tests

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Department of Health is partnering with 18 library and library systems to distribute COVID-19 rapid antigen at-home test kits at no cost.
“We are pleased to work with public libraries to provide another testing option for our community and to increase accessibility,” said Dr. Laurie Forlano, DO MPH, deputy director, Office of Epidemiology. “Testing continues to be important to stop the spread of COVID-19, particularly as we enter the holiday season when people gather.”
The pilot program, running through December 31, will allow people to pick up an Abbott BinaxNow COVID-19 Antigen Card Home Test from the library and take the test at home. The test results should be available in 15 minutes.
Health officials hope the program will increase access to COVID-19 testing in rural, remote and under-resourced communities.
Users will need a mobile device or computer to create an account that will connect them to a virtual testing session with an eMed assistant who will guide them through the process.
VDH recommends that tests be used within two weeks to avoid expiration.
The following libraries are participating in the program:
- Alexandria Public Library (Alexandria Health District)
- Bedford Public Library System (Central Virginia Health District)
- Bland County Public Library (Mount Rogers Health District)
- Botetourt County Libraries (Roanoke City and Alleghany Health District)
- Central Rappahannock Regional Library (Rappahannock Health District)
- Central Virginia Regional Library (Piedmont Health District)
- Chesterfield County Public Library (Chesterfield Health District)
- Eastern Shore Public Library (Eastern Shore Health District)
- Fluvanna County Public Library (Blue Ridge Health District)
- Highland County Public Library (Central Shenandoah Health District)
- James L. Hamner Public Library (Piedmont Health District)
- Montgomery-Floyd Regional Library (New River Health District)
- Poquoson Public Library (Hampton-Peninsula Health District)
- Roanoke Public Libraries- City of Roanoke (Roanoke City and Alleghany Health District)
- Salem Public Library (Roanoke City and Alleghany Health District)
- Smyth County Public Library (Mount Rogers Health District)
- Washington County Public Library (Mount Rogers Health District)
- Williamsburg Regional Library (Hampton-Peninsula Health District)