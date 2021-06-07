VDH partners with Dollar General to expand COVID-19 testing access; Altavista store to participate

A medical worker takes a nasal swab sample from a student to test for COVID-19 at the Brooklyn Health Medical Alliance urgent care pop up testing site in New York City. New York’s governor has imposed tough new restrictions in several areas recording high infection rates to try to ward off a second coronavirus wave. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

RICHMOND, Va. (WFXR) – The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) has announced a partnership with Health and Human Services’ Increasing Community Access to Testing program to provide COVID-19 testing at no cost at select Dollar General locations in Virginia – including at the Dollar General at 44 Marysville Road in Altavista.

The pilot testing program, supported by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, began on June 3 and will continue through Wednesday, June 23 on staggered days at participating locations.

The CDC Foundation, a partner in the testing events, will offer a pair of cloth face masks or a $10 Visa gift card will be offered to individuals who receive a COVID-19 rapid antigen point-of-care test at participating Dollar General stores from Thursday, June 10 through Wednesday, June 23.

Dates and times for testing at the Altavista Dollar General are:

Sunday, June 6 through Wednesday, June 9

Sunday, June 13 through Wednesday, June 16

Sunday, June 20 through Wednesday, June 23

All tests will be offered between 12 p.m. and 8 p.m.

“The partnership is designed to make testing opportunities readily available for vulnerable communities. Testing is an important tool to identify individuals who are asymptomatic and to monitor trends in the infection, which is essential in stopping the spread of COVID-19.” Dr. Parham Jaberi, Acting District Health Director for the Virginia Beach and Norfolk Health Departments & Chief Deputy Commissioner of Public Health and Preparedness

Rapid antigen tests are designed for a quick diagnosis of COVID-19 that normally provides a result in approximately 15 minutes.

The test is administered by a licensed healthcare provider using a nasal swab.