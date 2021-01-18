VDH partners with 15 Walgreens locations to provide free COVID-19 tests

VIRGINIA (WDVM) — The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) has partnered with Walgreens to provide free rapid COVID-19 antigen tests at 15 Walgreens locations across the Commonwealth.

Patients will self-swab a sample using the Abbott BinaxNOW antigen test. Once complete, results could be back in soon as 15 minutes.

“If a person is symptomatic, we definitely recommend that they be tested…We encourage them to go ahead and fill out the form online, the testing is at no cost to the person being tested,” said Brooke Rossheim MD-MPH, Public Health Physician Specialist VDH.

The fifteen Walgreens COVID-19 testing locations are listed below:

Chesapeake: 1168 George Washington Hwy North

Collinsville: 3590 Virginia Ave.

Fairfax (Centreville): 13926 Lee Hwy

Giles (Pearisburg): 121 North Main St.

Lee (Pennington Gap): 5261 US Hwy 421

North Dinwiddie: 26036 Cox Rd.

Northumberland (Callao): 17422 Richmond Rd.

Patrick (Stuart): 140 South Main St.

Pulaski: 901 Memorial Dr.

Pulaski (Dublin): 240 Broad St.

Richmond: 4845 Laburnum Ave.

Rockingham (Timberville): 14111 Timber Way

Shenandoah (Woodstock): 120 West Reservoir Rd.

South Boston: 3220 Halifax Rd.

Suffolk: 118 West Constance Rd.

Residents are encouraged to visit one of the Walgreens partnered with VDH if they become symptomatic, have been in close contact with someone who has been diagnosed with COVID-19, are at high risk of illness or are an essential employee.