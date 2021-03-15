VDH: Over one million Virginians now fully vaccinated

RICHMOND, Va. (WDVM) — The state of Virginia reached a new milestone on Monday in vaccinating over one million people. 1,010,519 Virginians are fully vaccinated.

Credit: VDH 3/15/2021

As of Monday, 21.1% of Virginians have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine according to the Virginia Department of Health (VDH). In total, over 2.7 million doses have been administered.

During a briefing on Friday, Dr. Danny Avula from VDH said Virginia was ranked 4th in the nation for the total percentage of doses administered, and on track based on population.

“We are 12th in the country for the number of people fully vaccinated, which puts us right in line, we are the 12th most populous state,” stated Avula.

VDH expects to get through group 1B demand by mid-April, then open registration for 1C, which includes more essential workers, but some parts of the Commonwealth may get there sooner.

To view VDH’s vaccine dashboard, click here.