VDH opening new Community Vaccine Clinic for booster shots in Woodbridge

FILE – In this Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021 file photo, a nurse loads a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in Jackson, Miss. Millions of Americans are now eligible to receive a Pfizer booster shot to help increase their protection against the worst effects of the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

WOODBRIDGE, Va. (WDVM) — The Virginia Department of Health announced the opening of a community vaccine center on Oct. 7 for booster shots at Virginia’s Community Vaccination Clinic (CVC) in Woodbridge.

Appointments will be available from 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday at the former Gander Mt. Store at 14011 Worth Ave. in Woodbridge.

Those eligible for a booster shot can make an appointment to get a free Pfizer booster vaccine.

To find an appointment click here or call 877-829-4682. Assistance is available in more than 100 languages.

Those who would like their first or second dose can find appointments at the CVC site at no cost.

However for those attending appointments for a booster shot, the VDH is asking that you arrive 20 minutes prior and to bring your COVID-19 vaccine card or vaccine record with the QR code. To find a copy of the vaccine record visit this link here.

