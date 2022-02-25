VIRGINIA (WDVM) — The Virginia Department of Health is launching a new online tool to help people who have tested positive or been exposed to COVID-19 calculate how long they need to quarantine.

The online isolation and quarantine calculator helps to determine an isolation period or quarantine.

The calculators also include information about how to get tested, monitor for symptoms, and protect your health.

Health officials say this tool provides additional support and awareness for individuals who may be unsure what steps to take after testing positive for the virus.

“If you tested positive for COVID-19, you can go in and plug in the date that you have tested positive or first started feeling symptoms of COVID-19, and it will let you know how long you need to isolate for stay home and away from others,” said Elena Diskin, VDH, Office of Epidemiology, Containment and Mitigation Team.

