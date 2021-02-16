VDH launches new COVID-19 vaccine pre-registration system

RICHMOND, Va. (WDVM) — Tuesday, the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) launched its COVID-19 vaccination pre-registration system, where residents who are eligible to get the vaccine will now go to get in line.

Over the weekend, VDH shut down all local health system’s pre-registration forms, except for Fairfax County’s, and said they would be transferring already-registered names into the new statewide system.

Some residents contacted WDVM on Tuesday after the new website launched, reporting they did not see their name on VDH’s list of residents who are already pre-registered.

VDH said it could take several days to see your name in the system as data migration will continue throughout the week. VDH advises residents to not pre-register again if they do not immediately see their name in the system.

Va. Governor Ralph Northam will provide additional information about this new process on Wednesday, including the number for the hotline residents can also call to pre-register for their COVID-19 vaccine.