VDH launches dashboard to track COVID-19 cases in both unvaccinated and vaccinated residents

A health worker prepares to administer a jab of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine during a vaccination drive for people ages 30 to 39 in Mexico City, Wednesday, July 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte)

RICHMOND, Va. (WDVM) — On Friday, the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) launched a new portal on its website, allowing residents to see the impact of COVID-19 on both fully vaccinated and unvaccinated residents.

The newest data shows over 99% of COVID-19 cases are occurring in residents who have not been fully vaccinated.

Subject matter expert, Dr. Carrie Holsigner said the dashboard was launched to show how the vaccine is preventing COVID-19 cases.

“What this really shows and what we want it to articulate to the public is that our vaccines are working, they do protect people from having hospitalizations and deaths and so this vaccine is safe, and it remains the most important strategy in stopping the COVID-19 pandemic,” explained Holsigner.

The newest data in the dashboard lists the number and percent of cases, hospitalizations and deaths in Virginia among residents who were not fully vaccinated two weeks prior to a positive COVID-19 test.

The dashboard also tracks “breakthrough” cases, meaning COVID-19 cases reported by fully vaccinated residents.

“These possible vaccine breakthrough cases are investigated by the local health department. We then confirm that vaccination status through our Virginia Immunization Information System,” said Holsigner.

The latest information shows 1,063 total breakthrough cases statewide.

As of Friday, VDH reported 682,147 COVID-19 cases (530,577 confirmed and 151,570 probable).