VDH launches dashboard for COVID-19 outbreaks at Virginia colleges, universities

RICHMOND, Va. (WFXR) — On Tuesday morning, the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) announced the launch of a COVID-19 dashboard dedicated to virus outbreaks at Virginia higher education facilities.

According to health officials, the dashboard includes confirmed outbreaks among public and private colleges and universities that have been reported to VDH since Aug. 1, 2020.

You can read the rest of the statement released by the department on Tuesday, Jan. 19 here:

This dashboard helps to provide awareness of the spread of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, in colleges and universities statewide. Only distinct confirmed COVID-19 outbreaks investigated by VDH local health departments, and the associated cases and deaths related to an outbreak are included. A confirmed COVID-19 outbreak means that there were two or more confirmed COVID-19 cases associated with a particular setting. VDH collaborates with Virginia colleges and universities to investigate and report outbreaks. Accompanying the VDH COVID-19 Outbreaks in Virginia Higher Education dashboard is a separate website hosted by college and universities that presents the number of COVID-19 cases reported at their institutions, www.covid19.va.education. VDH is not involved in collection of the data presented or the maintenance of this website hosted by colleges and universities. For clarification, VDH will present only outbreak-associated COVID-19 cases and deaths on the COVID-19 Outbreaks in Virginia Higher Education dashboard. The dashboard does not include the total number of cases at the college or university. Some colleges or universities separately track and report the number of cases associated with their school or community and may use different methods than VDH. Therefore, it is not expected that the numbers on the VDH dashboard and numbers reported on individual dashboards created by the colleges and universities will match. If you have questions about the data on the separate website hosted by the colleges and universities, please direct those inquiries to the specific college or university. Virginia Department of Health

According to VDH’s “COVID-19 Outbreaks in Virginia Higher Education” dashboard, the only outbreak in progress as of Friday, Jan. 15, is from Marymount University in Arlington, which is reporting 62 cases.

However, health officials say there are numerous higher education outbreaks pending closure as of Friday, including seven from Virginia Commonwealth University in Richmond, two from the University of Virginia in Charlottesville, one from Averett University in Danville, one from Bluefield College in Tazewell, one from the University of Lynchburg, and one from Virginia Theological Seminary in Alexandria.