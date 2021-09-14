VDH confirms five measles cases in Central, Northern Health Regions of Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WFXR) — The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) announced on Tuesday that five people — all of whom recently traveled from Afghanistan as part of the U.S. government’s emergency evacuation efforts — have been diagnosed with the measles in the Commonwealth’s Central Health Region and Northern Health Region.
Health officials say the Richmond and Henrico Health Districts have worked with a hospital in the Richmond area to identify people who may have been exposed to the measles on Friday, Sept. 10.
Meanwhile, the Piedmont Health District — which includes Charlotte County — is working with federal partners to identify any exposures at Fort Pickett in Nottoway County, according to the VDH.
This news comes after health departments in northern Virginia announced on Friday that they were working to determine any potential measles exposures at Dulles International Airport and several other locations in Fairfax County, Loudoun County, and Falls Church.
You can read the full statement released by the VDH on Tuesday, Sept. 14 below:
The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) has identified five individuals diagnosed with measles and is reaching out to people in the Central Health Region and the Northern Health Region who may have been exposed to those individuals. The people confirmed to have measles recently traveled from Afghanistan as part of the United States government’s emergency evacuation efforts.
The Richmond and Henrico Health Districts (RHHD) have worked with a Richmond area hospital to identify and notify individuals potentially exposed at the hospital on September 10. In addition, the Piedmont Health District is working with federal partners to identify exposures at Fort Pickett in Nottoway County. On Friday, health departments in Northern Virginia announced that they were working together to identify people who may have been exposed at Dulles International Airport and other locations.
When there is an ongoing concern that there may be people unaware of potential exposure to an individual diagnosed with measles, VDH is identifying locations to alert the public of the possible risk. When potential exposures were limited and persons who were potentially exposed have been identified VDH contacts those individuals directly.
Most Americans are vaccinated against measles as children, which confers lifetime immunity. Measles is a highly contagious illness that is spread through coughing, sneezing, and contact with droplets from the nose, mouth or throat of an infected individual.
Maintaining a high level of vaccination reduces risk to our communities when measles is imported from other parts of the world. Parents are urged to make sure children are up to date on their childhood vaccinations. Measles is easily preventable through a safe and effective vaccine given as part of the measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine series. Two doses are recommended for most individuals, with the first dose given at age 12 to 15 months and the second prior to kindergarten entry, at age 4 to 6 years.
Measles is common in many parts of the world, including popular tourist destinations. All persons who will be traveling internationally should be evaluated for measles immunity and vaccinated as needed. Infants too young to be vaccinated should avoid travel to areas with measles until they can be vaccinated. Clinicians should keep measles as a possible diagnosis when evaluating individuals who have recently entered or returned to the United States.
Residents with additional questions about this measles investigation should contact their local health district; find contact information, here: www.vdh.virginia.gov/local-health-districts. For more information on measles, visit www.vdh.virginia.gov/epidemiology/epidemiology-fact-sheets/measles-rubeola/.Virginia Department of Health