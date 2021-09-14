VDH confirms five measles cases in Central, Northern Health Regions of Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WFXR) — The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) announced on Tuesday that five people — all of whom recently traveled from Afghanistan as part of the U.S. government’s emergency evacuation efforts — have been diagnosed with the measles in the Commonwealth’s Central Health Region and Northern Health Region.

Health officials say the Richmond and Henrico Health Districts have worked with a hospital in the Richmond area to identify people who may have been exposed to the measles on Friday, Sept. 10.

Meanwhile, the Piedmont Health District — which includes Charlotte County — is working with federal partners to identify any exposures at Fort Pickett in Nottoway County, according to the VDH.

This news comes after health departments in northern Virginia announced on Friday that they were working to determine any potential measles exposures at Dulles International Airport and several other locations in Fairfax County, Loudoun County, and Falls Church.

You can read the full statement released by the VDH on Tuesday, Sept. 14 below: