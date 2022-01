RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Department of Health has confirmed another child under the age of 10 has died from COVID-19 Wednesday.

VDH is reporting the eighth child death in the 0-to-9 age group from the virus.

VDH confirmed the case was in the Northwest Health Region.

There have been a total of 1,081,269 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the commonwealth. Of that, 13,432 have been confirmed dead by the virus.