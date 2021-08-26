VDH announces 11th child has died of COVID-19, 4th under the age of 10

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The child death toll from COVID-19 has risen to 11 in Virginia. The Virginia Department of Health announced on Wednesday that a child under the age of 9 had died from COVID-19 in Northern Virginia.

The VDH did not give any other identifying information about the child other than that they were from the Northern Region.

“Our hearts go out to the family and friends of this child for their tragic loss,” said State Health Commissioner M. Norman Oliver. “Across the country, COVID-19 continues to cause illness and death. The Delta variant is now the most predominant strain across the country, and it spreads more easily from one person to another. We urge everyone to take precautions to protect themselves and those around them. Everyone aged 12 and older who is eligible to get vaccinated is encouraged to do so as soon as possible.”

The VDH has not updated it dashboard as of Thursday night but reported 10 COVID-19 related child deaths last week, three of which were reported in the 0-9 age group.