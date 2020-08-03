VDEM to monitor Tropical Storm Isaias virtually

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) – As Tropical Storm Isaias approaches Central Virginia, the Virginia Department of Emergency Management is having to change how it monitors the storm due to COVID-19.
Officials tell 8News teams are staying connected through video conferencing and are meeting regularly with other agencies such as the National Weather Service and National Guard. Teams have been planning for an emergency like this since the COVID-19 pandemic began back in March.
Teams have also done ‘tabletop exercises’ over the past weeks to prepare.
The agency has released an emergency kit to help you better prepare during a pandemic.
