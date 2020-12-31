VDACS urging Virginians to check Christmas trees for invasive species

NORTHERN VIRGINIA (WDVM) — As you begin to take down your Christmas tree, the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (VDACS) recommends checking for what they call “holiday decoration hitchhikers,” invasive insect species that are harmful to the environment.

Spotted lanternfly, courtesy: VDACS.

“The two that we’re really concerned with is the Gypsy Moth and the Spotted Lanternfly. If you happen to see one of those bugs on your tree, definitely smash it, stomp it, squeeze it, whatever you have to do to get rid of it,” said Mike Wallace, Director of Communications for VDACS.

VDACS refers to these bugs as “hitchhikers” because they spread quickly and could possibly affect a Christmas tree farm. They’re known as a serious pest of grapes, peaches, hops, and other Virginia crops.

Last year, Frederick County and the City of Winchester had a spotted lanternfly quarantine to slow the spread of the insect.

For more information on these harmful insects, follow these links:

If you happen to find egg masses on your tree, VDACS advises you to put them in rubbing alcohol or hand sanitizer.